Stray bullet hits schoolgirl as protesters light bonfires and clash with police and task force over okada ban in Aboru, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

This is sequel to a report we made earlier that hell was let loose in the early hours of Wednesday, in Iyana-Ipaja area of the state when dealers of motorcycles, popularly called “Okada,” riders and miscreants, known as “Area Boys,” engaged the police in a violent confrontation over enforcement of the recent ban by state government on Okada and others.

The situation which led to commotion and destruction of properties was said to have started around 8.am, which also resulted into traffic jam as motorists were caught in the clash.

Watch video below;

