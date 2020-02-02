English supermodel and actress, Jourdan Dunn, is off the market for suitors and has announced her engagement to her fiancee who she refused to disclose his identity.

From the post where she made the announcement, on can easily tell that the 29-year-old mother is overly excited about the development. She of one took to Instagram to share a romantic picture of herself rocking a dazzling ‘£22,000’ diamond ring and hinted that she would be taking the last name Hamilton.

Captioning the photo of her ring-clad hand being held by her husband-to-be, Jourdan wrote: ‘Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it!’