Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tacha in a statement yesterday announced the commencement of her new initiative known as Pad for Every Girl ‘PEG’ which is to provide sanitary pads for girls.

She made this known via her Instagram handle as she revealed her new initiative whose first duty will be to ensure that every Nigerian girl receives a free pad from her charity, and she kicked off the campaign with a visit to her school in Port Harcourt. She wrote on the social media platform;

Natacha Akide Initiative has launched a project, Pad for Every Girl (PEG) . Myself and my team will be sharing sanitary pads and giving lectures on Menstrual Hygiene Management, for girls in secondary school. Today, we are starting with Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta Port Harcourt and I promise you that the journey doesn’t end here. We will continue to educate and impact on the GIRL child. • Please join us and extend a helping hand to our girls, they are the future of tomorrow.

Tacha was the controversial housemate in the 2019 Big Brother Housemate, however as it stands she remains the most popular of them all despite not winning.