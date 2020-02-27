Friendship between Tacha and Tiwa savage has since heightened up after Tacha unfollowed Tiwa’s ex husband, Teebillz – who was her former manager – on Instagram.

Teebillz and Tacha disclosed that they are no longer working together in an official press release that was published on December 31. Both parties had first erased details of each other from their Instagram accounts which was an indication that both aren’t having a business relationship anymore.

On January 5th, In an interview with Sunday Scoop, the controversial BBNaija housemate, who signed a managerial deal with Billz Vizion, opened up one why she sacked her manager TeeBillz.

According to her, Teebillz was too slow and did not match up to her expectations. Read full excerpts from the interview here.

Well, few weeks after all that drama, Tacha has now heightened her friendship with Teebillz’s ex-wife, Tiwa Savage on Instagram. See what she posted about her below;

