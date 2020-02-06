Controversial singer and songwriter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has disclosed that the insecurity in the country is spreading fast like the Coronavirus.

Charly Boy who has been prominent in speaking out against the Government revealed this via his Twitter handle.

The media personality took to the micro blogging site to pour out his anger on the micro blogging platform as he noted that instead of fighting against the insecurity just like China are doing with the virus, they are empowering it.

He wrote:

The Insecurity in the land has gotten to a feverish pitch, like the disease “coronavirus”. But as China is fighting hard to contain theirs, we are directly and indirectly fanning it, empowering it, with some of us living in the illusion that they are safe from harm.

Who no know say, Nigeria is fast ascending to the very path that Freetown took. The path that ruined Congo and Libya. The expressway to Rwanda, that is the path Nigeria is fast speeding into.

Where Safe?

Who Safe?