Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has caused heads to spin on her Instagram page as she twerks heavily to isher in the new month of February. The Tiannah’s Empire boss gears up for her birthday coming up later this month and she has a lot to be thankful for: A booming business, two beautiful kids and to be vain a bit, she declared she just hit size 8 and giggles better.
‘LET THE COUNTDOWN BEGIN 💃💃💃ITS IST OF FEBRUARY AND WE HAVE OFFICIALLY STARTED OUR COUNTDOWN TO TIANNAH20 2020 ⭐️ @theunstoppabletoyinlawani at it again, this month is birthday behavior straight up , so happy I’m officially size 8 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💃💃💃❤️ so happy when I’m smaller I giggle better …
Na dance we sabi dance we no kill person 👅👅👅👅👅👅 no time for men , it’s all work but a little fun won’t hurt ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
#KINGOFQLLQUEENS👑 “
