Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing-Sunday is celebrating her birthday today 14, February. The beautiful actress who turns 31 today has been building the momentum for an ecstatic birthday days before the big date

Taking to her Instagram page the actress wrote:

I wanted to write an epistle about myself,then I realize I am an open book,Everyone can see thru me🤦🏻‍♀️….It is officially my Birthday..Say a Prayer for me🙏🏻 #feb14bornqueen❤️

The birthday girl has been receiving surprise gifts from friends and colleagues since her birthday eve. Fellow actress, Toyin Abraham sent a gift over all the way from London. See post here

Happy birthday, Nkechi Blessing!

