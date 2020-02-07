Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant has announced the date for the memorial service of her late husband.

Recall that the world was put in a state of mourning when the American basketball player died alongside his 13 years old daughter, Gianna and 7 other victims during an helicopter crash.

With condolences message still pouring in for the star athlete and families of the deceased, Vanessa Bryant have disclosed that the public memorial service in honour of the deceased will take place on the 24th of February.

Sharing flyers which contain the information of the memorial service on Instagram, Vanessa Bryant wrote:

#2, #24 #20 years as a Laker 💜💛

Staples Center in Los Angeles will host the public memorial service in honour of the helicopter crash victims.

Bryant, began playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996 and stayed there for his entire 20-year NBA career leading them to five NBA championships.

He also made the NBA All-Star on 18 different times.

HOT NOW