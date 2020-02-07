Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has counted his blessings and named them one by one. The male Barbie compared the days she was still a broke nobody and now that she is now a famous millionaire.

The social media sensation who is renowned for flaunting his wealth shared an old photo and a recent one of himself with the caption below:

When bob was nobody 😂😂😂😂 VS when she is now a fucking MILLIONAIRE 💵. Let me brag small on my achievements……

Own a house in lekki

Drive a 2019 Range Rover

Drive a Benz cla amg

Drive a BENTLEY

many investors at hand now

Own a cosmetic brand

Lastly she is now FAMOUS

