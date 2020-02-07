Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has counted his blessings and named them one by one. The male Barbie compared the days she was still a broke nobody and now that she is now a famous millionaire.
The social media sensation who is renowned for flaunting his wealth shared an old photo and a recent one of himself with the caption below:
When bob was nobody 😂😂😂😂 VS when she is now a fucking MILLIONAIRE 💵. Let me brag small on my achievements……
Own a house in lekki
Drive a 2019 Range Rover
Drive a Benz cla amg
Drive a BENTLEY
many investors at hand now
Own a cosmetic brand
Lastly she is now FAMOUS
