Tributes have began to pour in for Nigerian Music Icon Sir Victor Olaiya who died on Wednesday afternoon. Popular musician, 2face Idibia was one of the first celebrities to publicly react to the death of the talented trumpeter.

He revealed how devastated he was when he got the news and sang high praises of the Music Icon Victor Olaiya who had a huge impact in the Nigerian music industry.

“Devastated by the news of the passing of Dr. Victor Olaiya – maestro, mentor, legend. Thanks for the beautiful music. Thanks for the inspiration. Blessed for the honour of sharing a mic and stage with you. Rest in peace baba.”

Wizkid on the other hand retweeted 2baba’s tweets shortly after he posted it. We take it that his RTs are endorsements. It is also worthy of note to know that late pa Victor Olaiya (aged 90) was the father to late actress Moji Olaiya whose death shocked the country in 2017.

