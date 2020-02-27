A yet to be identified young woman, who was described as a lover to a serving policeman in Ado-Ekiti, was reported to have died during a sex romp with the police officer.

Vanguard gathered that the unidentified policeman had travelled from Lagos to Ado to visit the deceased, who allegedly passed on before daybreak.

Sources told Vanguard that the sad incident occurred at Atayese Street, Bawa Estate, Ado-Ekiti where the deceased was said to be residing.

At press time, no one could ascertain the cause of her death, but the police team from Oke-Ila division has evacuated her remains, while the suspect has been arrested for interrogation.

Contacted, Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, confirmed that the woman’s death and that the case had been reported, but said the division in charge has not properly briefed him.