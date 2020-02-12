Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola Dakolo remembered late gospel artist Eric Arubayi whose death shocked the whole country in 2017.

Timi and Busola took to their Instagram pages respectively to remember the former West African Idol, Eric Arubayi died on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara.



Busola Wrote:

“I remembered you a lot yesterday. My dear friend and brother keep living.

Eric Arubayi lives on.“

While her husband wrote:

“Hey soldier, i miss you everytime o.still doesn’t make sense at all but are we are still holding it down on this side,Saving some aproko for you for later later.And your boy Jayden is a guy man like you,Nonso is a strong woman.I love you forever Eric Arubayi.“

