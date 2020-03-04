Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has passed up the offer to be a new house owner to his wife Bunmi Ninalowo. The Sinewy actor was given a new by a realtor company who’d promised him a house within the first year of his contract with them.



Bolanle was shocked and glad that the company made good of their word by even gifting him the house in less than one year as earlier agreed. He quickly took the chance to pass up the ownership of the house to his wife fondly called Queen Nino. See his post below:

