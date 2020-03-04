Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has passed up the offer to be a new house owner to his wife Bunmi Ninalowo. The Sinewy actor was given a new by a realtor company who’d promised him a house within the first year of his contract with them.
Bolanle was shocked and glad that the company made good of their word by even gifting him the house in less than one year as earlier agreed. He quickly took the chance to pass up the ownership of the house to his wife fondly called Queen Nino. See his post below:
View this post on Instagram
They said it, and they did it 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏👏❤️ Makanakians help me thank @dnjproperty 😇 I was promised a 🏠 within a year of being the company’s brand ambassador and here we are 9months later 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 and am giving this one to @queennino_b straight up 🙌🏽 God bless @dnjproperty God bless you 🙏🙏🙏 Makanaki is a proud owner of a Vantage Court Apartment by @dnjproperty 🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽
