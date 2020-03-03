Curvy and endowed Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus is celebrating the memories of her late father, whom she lost 2 years ago.
The beautiful screen diva took to her Instagram Page to pen an heartfelt message to remember her late dad.
According to Eniola Badmus, the death of her father remains the most traumatic event in her life as she noted that her dad was her best friend.
Eniola Badmus added by stating that her adorable father will never be forgotten.
She posted;
The loss of my father was the most traumatic event in my life – I can’t forget the pain. my dad was my best friend and greatest role model after the death of my mum and he was an amazing dad, coach, mentor, soldier, husband and friend. wherever you are, you are gone but you will never be forgotten It’s my Father’s death Anniversary Continue to Rest on Daddy…….WE LUV YOU
