Nigerian veteran comedian, Ali Baba in a latest statement has called for the total cancellation of the English Premier League for this season.

His statement comes after Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta was tested positive for coronavirus.

Ali Baba took to his Instagram page to say that the Premier League should be cancelled and started afresh.

He said, “Let them just cancel the premiership this season. Let all us just start afresh when they finally find a cure.

Let’s all be fair. That’s what #fifafairplay is all about. Let’s not change that

The #barclayspremierleague is inconclusive.

Period.”

In another report, the English Premier League has been suspended till April 3rd.

