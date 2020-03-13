Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has spoken up after he tested positive to coronavirus.

Arteta, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City was announced to have tested positive some hours ago.

In a post shared on his official Instagram page, Arteta revealed that he’s feeling much better already. He wrote;

“Hi everyone. Thanks for all the kind words and support. I’m feeling much better already. We are all facing a huge and unprecedented challenge. Everyone’s health is the only important thing right now. Respect and protect each other by following the guidelines and we’ll come through this all together. Well done to the PL for making the right decision by suspending matches. Thank you again”

Following the spread of coronavirus, the English Premier League has been suspended until April, aside from this other football leagues across Europe have been suspended.

