Former Big Brother Naija star, Natasha Akide popularly known as Tacha has taken to her social media platforms to celebrate Ghana’s Independence day.
The beautiful screen diva whose mother hails from Kumasi in Ashanti region of the West African country stunned fans in a Ghanaian attire to celebrate the great day.
Tacha via the post noted how proud she is to have a bond with the country as she gushed about the beauty of the Ghanaian people.
GHANA, country of western Africa, situated on the coast of the Gulf of Guinea. Although relatively small in area and population, Ghana is one of the leading countries of Africa, partly because of its considerable natural wealth and partly because it was the first black African country south of the Sahara to achieve independence from colonial rule. HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY MOTHER LAND! 🇬🇭 • • #GhanaAt63
