Former Big Brother Naija star, Natasha Akide popularly known as Tacha has taken to her social media platforms to celebrate Ghana’s Independence day.

The beautiful screen diva whose mother hails from Kumasi in Ashanti region of the West African country stunned fans in a Ghanaian attire to celebrate the great day.

Tacha via the post noted how proud she is to have a bond with the country as she gushed about the beauty of the Ghanaian people.

See photos below;

HOT NOW