A desperate woman on Instagram has called on Chioma Rowland, the girlfriend to popular Nigerian musician Davido, to help link her up with Mayorkun. She made the plea via the comment section of Chioma were she shared photos of the 1 Milli video were she and her fiancee mimicked a wedding scene that left fans talking.

The desperate husband seeker, however, pleaded with Chioma to link her up with the singer, stating that as she was already married to David she should help her as age wasn’t on her side.

She wrote:

“Since you have married David please link me up with @iammayorkun He’s the love of my life. I want to marry too I’m getting old”. she pleaded