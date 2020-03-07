Controversial Nigerian cross dresser Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky is lowkey tilting towards being described as ’embattled’ as he gets himself arrested the second time in less than a month. The transvestite was reportedly arrested by the men of the police force in the wee hours of Friday

According to reports, popular Nigeria crossdresser, Bobrisky has been allegedly arrested and being detained over breach of contract for “Bob Wings” eye lashes. It was previously reported that Bobrisky wasn’t the owner of the popular eyelashes brand, as he was only used for the brand so as to pull in more sales.

The owner of “Bob Wings” eyelashes allegedly approached Bobrisky to use his name for the eyelashes brand, which they signed contract and Bobrisky was paid millions of naira for this business deal. Unfortunately, Bobrisky wasn’t loyal and honest with the dealings as he was shady.

According to reports, Bobrisky swindled the owner of the eye lashes, as he failed to remit proceeds from the sales. The owner of the eyelashes allegedly arrested Bobrisky last night after Bobrisky became unrepentant.

HOT NOW