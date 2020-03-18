The Federal Government on Wednesday morning has announced travel restrictions from countries that have confirmed over 1000 cases of coronavirus.

The Presidential Taskforce on the Coronavirus pandemic Chaired by Mr Boss Mustapha made this known in a press briefing in Abuja on 18th March 2020.

The travel ban was placed on 13 countries which includes China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, United States of America, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands & Switzerland. These are countries with more than 1,000 cases domestically

More updates to follow

HOT NOW