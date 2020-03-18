The Federal ministry of health has announced 5 new confirmed cases in Nigeria.

With the development, Nigeria now has eight confirmed cases of the disease.

The Minister of Health,Osagie Ehanire,in an ongoing press conference in Abuja,on the update of the disease in the country,said all the new five cases had a travel history to the from the United Kingdom, UK and the United States of America, USA.

“ We urge Nigerians to remain calm as public health response activities are intensified across the country,” he said.

https://twitter.com/ncdcgov/status/1240225860067745792?s=21