The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded the first Coronavirus Death in the country.

The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK

The announcement was made on Monday morning shortly after 5 new cases were confirmed with Lagos being the epicenter in Nigeria with 24 confirmed cases and 9 other cases spread across 3 different states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy

Our thoughts are with his family