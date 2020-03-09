Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said that the present government of Nigeria which is the currently Buhari-led administration, is the worst thing that has ever happened to Nigeria.

The respected cleric made this known during his Sunday sermon at the church’s headquarters, Faith Tabernacle, Otta, Ogun state. He lamented about the state of the nation, described Buhari as a bad leader, adding that his government is the worst in the history of Nigeria.

Without mincing words, Oyedepo said Buhari’s government had no direction and is like a curse on Nigeria.

“In my view you are bad and you shouldn’t be a leader. I have the right to say so. As far as I am concerned, I am a true born and thoroughly-bred Nigerian, an intelligent one.

“In my view, this is the worst thing that has happened to Nigeria, this government. It is the worst and in fact, it is like a curse.

I led the first prayer and fasting for Nigeria in 1979, that tells you I am not a baby in the affairs of Nigeria.

“This is the worst government, a government with no direction. Their days are numbered. I can tell you as a prophet that their days are numbered.”

