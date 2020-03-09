According to the report, the Catholic Bishops of Africa have raised their concerns on the growing number of Coronavirus cases in Africa and the world at large.

The bishops, who spoke under the aegis of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, also composed prayers that the faithful could use to pray against the virus, Punch reports.

These are contained in a statement signed by its president, Cardinal Philippe Quedraogo and its Secretary, Bishop Emmanuel Badejo, after the meeting of SECAM’s standing committee members held in Nairobi, Kenya, recently.

The bishops suggested prayers that their members could say for a quick end to the virus thus;

“Almighty and merciful Father, who shows your love to all creation, we come before you asking for a quick control of the Coronavirus currently ravaging our world.

“Hear graciously the prayers we make for those affected by the virus in various parts of the world.

“Grant healing to the sick, eternal life to the dead and consolation to the bereaved families.

“We pray that an effective medicine to combat the sickness be speedily found.

“We pray for the relevant Governments and Health Authorities that they take appropriate steps for the good of the people.

“Look upon us in your mercy and forgive us our fallings.

“We ask this through our Lord Jesus.’’

Globally, no fewer than 3,000 people worldwide had died from COVID-19 and no fewer than 100,000 others had been infected in no less than 45 countries across the world.

Almost all African governments had publicly put in place strict screening at points of entry, especially at their airports as cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal, and Nigeria.

