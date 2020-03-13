Chelsea FC player, Callum Hudson-Odoi who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday night has disclosed that he has recovered from the flu-like virus.

In a new video he shared on Instagram, the footballer revealed that he is currently following all the laid-out guidelines for the disease and hopes to get back to playing football soon.

Hudson-Odoi wrote;

Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon

Recall Chelsea reacted to Hudson-Odoi’s positive coronavirus test by partially closing their training facilities, with Saturday’s scheduled Premier League meeting with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge now likely to be postponed.

The Blues have also cancelled Frank Lampard’s usual pre-match news conference, with the entire men’s squad, coaching staff and backroom staff set to join Hudson-Odoi in self-isolation.

19-year-old Hudson-Odoi is the first Premier League player publicly confirmed to have the virus which has so far infected at least 596 and killed 10 in the UK. A number of other Premier League teams have sent players away to self-isolate, with Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers confirming 3 players had symptoms.

HOT NOW