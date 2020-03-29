Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai‘s son Bashir El Rufai has reacted to the news of his dad testing positive to the deadly Coronavirus.
The Governor made the announcement through his official Twitter handle on Saturday night
See his post underneath:
KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms. pic.twitter.com/5lqfvWc4zv
— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 28, 2020
His son Bashir who seems quiet exasperated by the diseases that has affected the everyone one way or the other took to his twitter page to vent out as his father joins thousands across the world who have been affected by the virus.
As seen on his Twitter page, he wrote:
Corona I take God beg you leave my Papa alone.
— Bashir El-Rufai II (@BashirElRufai) March 28, 2020
