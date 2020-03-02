The National Center for Disease Control has released the latest updates following the Index case of the Novel Coronavirus in Nigeria. The official statement confirms that 12 new samples were tested and all came back negative, leaving the 44-year-old Italian National as the only confirmed case in the country.

The NCDC said 39 persons who had contact with the Italian patient while he was at Ogun state are currently being followed up while 19 others who had contact with him in Lagos are also being trailed.

156 passengers were aboard the Turkish airline aircraft that brought the index case into the country from Milan, Italy. State level mechanisms have been instituted in Lagos and Ogun States for the contact tracing process of 156 pax on the plane’s manifest.

As at press time, no confirmed death in the country and the index case is said to be clinically stable and being managed at a designated facility for COVID-19 at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba, Lagos.

