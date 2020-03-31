The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has appealed to direct broadcast satellite service providers and internet network providers to give Nigerians one-month free subscription.

Festus Keyamo in a series of tweets on Monday, called on the likes of DSTV, Star Times as well as MTN, Airtel, Glo and others to extend existing subscriptions by one month in order to help Nigerians as they obey the government directives to stay at home.

See Keyamo’s tweet below,

1. As one of the Ministers entrusted with the welfare of Nigerian workers, I politely urge @DStvNg & @StarTimes_Ng to extend all EXISTING subscriptions by at least one month, free-of-charge, as their own contribution to ease the pains of Nigerian workers at this time of lockdown — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) March 30, 2020

Recall that Nigerians took to social media over the weekend to call out internet network providers to cut down the price of data at this period.

Nigerians went ahead to mention countries, whose network providers have taken similar actions.

