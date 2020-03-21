As part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the immediate closure of nightclubs, bars and other social gatherings.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the directive today when he spoke at a press briefing. He said following extensive consultations with various religious leaders, the state government has also directed immediate suspension of gatherings of not more than 50 people. He advised Lagosians to avoid any form of gathering either academic, social, family,

professional, political or religious.

This means that gatherings around our event centers and clubs, both day clubs and night clubs, bars etc are also affected by this directive,” he said.

