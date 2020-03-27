The Lagos State Government has began plans to build makeshift isolation and testing centers across the state, TheInfoNG learnt on Thursday.

This development are measures the LASG is taking as the cases of Coronavirus in the state takes a daily rise (44), which is the epicenter in the country.

It was gathered that the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu mulled the idea of makeshift isolation centres on Tuesday but did not provide more details.

, -18 ° c % mh %

However, checks around the city showed that work was ongoing at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium former Onikan Stadium with tents being mounted on the pitch and hospital beds are being coupled for use.

the Onikan centre might be ready for use in few days time, while more would be put in areas like Badagry, Ikorodu, Epe and Ikeja.

The Commissioner for Information , Mr. Gbenga Omotoso confirmed the development to The Nation. The open-field emergency facility is said to have a capacity 1000 beds.