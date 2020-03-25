Nigerian singer and songwriter, Douglas Jack Agu has extended a helping hand to stranded Nigerians as The Coronavirus pandemic leaps in the country. The artist took to his Twitter account to announce a giveaway N10million naira for as many Twitter users who would drop their account numbers under his thread.

He wrote:

HOPE EVERYONE IS STAYING SAFE. TIMES ARE EXTREMELY TOUGH AND I AM CERTAIN THERE ARE PEOPLE WITH NO MONEY TO STOCK UP ON SURVIVAL ESSENTIALS . WILL BE GIVING OUT 10 MILLION NAIRA TO THIS CAUSE. KINDLY DROP YOUR ACCOUNT DETAILS

Well, many a time, Nigerians call out celebs or random accounts who have reneged on their give away promises, but Runtown proved many of them wrong as everyone began sharing screenshots of credits alerts from the singer.

As of 07:00am 25th Mar., 46 cases of #COVID19 are confirmed in #Nigeria : Lagos 30, FCT 8, Ogun 3, Bauchi 1, Edo 1, Ekiti 1, Osun 1 and Oyo 1. 2 discharged, 1 death. The new cases all have recent intl. travel history.

HOT NOW