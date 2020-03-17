Nigerian rapper, actor and comedian, Folarin Falana better known as Falz tha Bahd Guy has called on his fans to suspend their romantic relationship for now owing to the spread of pandemic, coronavirus.

This comes after a third case of coronavirus was confirmed in a woman from the UK in Lagos state on Tuesday.

Falz who is known for his comical contents used the opportunity to further advised fans to stay protected during this period. He also warned against caressing, touching and other practise that can encourage the spread of coronavirus.

He wrote:

“Bop Daddy dey enter town! Stay protected guys. No toushing and carezzing in time like deez. Suspend your romanticah relationship for now. Teinx dears.”

Falz is the son of leading lawyer and human right activist, Femi Falana and like his dad, the rapper also holds a degree in Law.

