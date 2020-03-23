Nigerian Disc Jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy in a latest update has given her fans head ups on the release of her EP dubbed “Original Copy.”

According to DJ Cuppy, the EP is now close to completion as she hinted that it is now at 94 percent.

While fans may think coronavirus may affect the release of the album, DJ Cuppy has declared that coronavirus will not compromise her art.

She said, “My EP #OriginalCopy is now 94% READY!… I promise my Cupcakes that Coronavirus WILL NOT compromise my art!”

Going by the look of things, DJ Cuppy’s Original Copy is expected to be out at least early April.

Recall that she once shared a snippet of a track off the album alongside her Dad, Femi Otedola last week.

