Davido’s father, Dr Deji Adeleke has joined the list of Nigerian billionaires to make donation for the fight against coronavirus pandemic, according to the report.

According to media mogul, Dele Momodu, he revealed that Deji Adeleke has donated 500 million naira worth of foodstuff across his state of origin, Osun state.

Dele Momodu, who is close to the Adeleke family also disclosed that Davido’s father donated 500 million naira to the Federal Govt.

”DR ADEDEJI ADELEKE CONVID-19 DONATION… Dr Deji Adeleke (aka BABA OLOWO) Donates N500milliion worth of food stuff across Osun State and N500million to FG. MAY GOD REPLENISH SIR…” Dele Momodu wrote on his Twitter handle.

In another report, Nigerians have called on Davido to run a second test to confirm his status as Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde tests positive for coronavirus.

Dr Deji Adeleke (aka BABA OLOWO) Donates N500milliion worth of food stuff across Osun State and N500million to FG. MAY GOD REPLENISH SIR… pic.twitter.com/1zwqoeSWbQ — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) March 31, 2020

