According to a latest statement released by the Nigerian Ports Authority, it has directed all Terminal operators to suspend all applicable terminal storage fees on consignments (demurrage) from an initial period of twenty-one days effective March 23, 2020.

The statement read in part, “This gesture is in recognition of the pressure that the #COVID19 pandemic imposes on businesses, the responsibility imposed on the NPA to relief this burden on its customers as well as attaining the objective of the Nigerian Government Ease of Doing Business Policy at this trying period.”

“The Authority recognises the financial implications of these policies on the terminal operators and will consider a shift in our operational charges to ameliorate the situation of stakeholders. We thank all stakeholders for their cooperation.”

