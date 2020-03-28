Following reports that retired medical personnel have been recalled to duty in order to join the present medical personnel in the fight against coronavirus, former Lawmaker, Shehu Sanni disclosed that some of the retiree are refusing to show up.

Shehu Sanni in his tweet called on the members of the public to beg retired medical practitioners to resume to duty.

He tweeted, “Some of the retired medical personnel who are recalled to duty are refusing to show up, please make una beg them.”

In another report, Shehu Sanni during the course of the week made a modest intervention in the fight against coronavirus as he distributed free Face masks, Hand Sanitizers and foodstuffs to some Mosques,Churches and the Correctional Services in Kaduna state.

