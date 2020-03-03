Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, 65, is said to have been hospitalized in Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital in her native island of Madeira Portugal on Tuesday morning.

Local media reported she’s stable and conscious and will undergo new tests in the next few hours to determine her state of her health. Another local report says she suffered an ischemic stroke, which is an obstruction of the artery, preventing the passage of oxygen to brain cells. This is the most common type of stroke.

Her son, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to to fly to Madeira from Italy which means he will miss his team match against AC Milan in the Italian cup on Wednesday night.

Recall that Cristiano Ronaldo few days spoke very highly of his mother when talking to the media a month ago. “People all over the world call me a champion but the champion of my life is my mother”

She beat breast cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in 2007. The Juventus player then reportedly donated £100,000 to the hospital that saved his mum’s life two years later. But in February last year ahead of a trip to Italy to celebrate her footballer son’s 35th birthday she admitted to new health problems. She told a Portuguese TV station in an interview: ‘I was operated on another breast in Madrid, I’ve had radiotherapy and now I’m fighting for my life.’

She shared a picture of herself few days ago posing by a monument enjoying a day out.