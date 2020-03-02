Former liverpool striker, Daniel Sturridge was punished with a worldwide football ban until June and was also handed a fine of £150,000 after he was found guilty of breaching the FA’s gambling regulations.

Daniel Sturridge was caught after he involved himself in gambling, which was against the commissions rule. He was handed a two-week ban and a £75,000 fine in July after a regulatory commission ruled that he had provided his brother with “inside information” and instructed him to bet on his possible transfer to Sevilla in January 2018.

The FA considered the decision to be too lenient and lodged an appeal, and an independent appeal board has now found that the regulatory commission misapplied the FA’s rules and found proven two further charges against Sturridge which were originally dismissed.

“Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from all football and football-related activity from today until the end of 17 June 2020,” said an FA statement on Monday.

HOT NOW