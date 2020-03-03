Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze in a latest statement on Tuesday issued advice to people in toxic relationships.

According to Freeze, there is no need for them remaining in a relationship that emotionally and mentally abuses them.

He said,

“All marriages have ups and downs. In an ideal situation, you should have more ups than downs.

If the downs are slightly more than the ups it can be fixed through therapy, love and the willingness of both parties to make it work.

However, if the downs are significantly more than the ups it’s not worth it.

We all saw the viral video of a wife beating a side chick in a supermarket, if yours has gotten to that stage, what are you waiting for? Are you waiting for an announcement on the radio before you know what time it is?

Regarding divorce, Christ gave the instance of cheating in Matthew 19:9.

Paul said that if a non believer leaves, you are no Longer bound to them, also stating clearly that God wants us to live in peace.

I personally find it hard to believe that you can live in peace with someone beating you or someone emotionally and mentally abusing you.

(But if the husband or wife who isn’t a believer insists on leaving, let them go. In such cases the believing husband or wife is no longer bound to the other, for God has called you to live in peace.)”

