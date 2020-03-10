Nollywood actress Etinosa has clocked a new age today, March 10. In celebration of her birth anniversary, she has taken to social media to share stunning new images of herself.
In one of the photos, the controversial actress wrote ;
“On this day, a female warrior was carefully placed in the arms of my sweet Mother.
“From that point till today, a lot of things have happened both pleasant and unpleasant.
But nothing in this world is accidental. Every day I am alive is a reason to be thankful and an opportunity to grow.
“Happy birthday to me, Etinosa Precious Idemudia, first of her name, fearless lover of life, free-spirited overgrown baby, amazing performer and mummy G.O Chop this life Christian Assembly. NEVER TO STOP CHOPPING THIS LIFE.”
