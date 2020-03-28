Garba Shehu, the Spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that he tested negative for Coronavirus.

Garba Shehu made known in a statement via his verified Twitter account on Saturday.

He stressed that the declaration became necessary to ease the fears of friends and families as he went ahead to slam fake news media that had stated otherwise about his health status.

He said: “I think it is only fair that I ease the fears of my friends and relations with whom I made recent contacts about the coronavirus. Fake news media had said all sorts of rubbish about me and the President I work for.

“My test proved negative for the virus. Alhamdu Lillah!

“Notwithstanding, I advise everyone that we continue the isolation and work from home.”

