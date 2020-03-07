Zanku records boss, Zlatan Ibile has revealed that hardship killed his dream to play football and turned him to a rapper. The Indigenous rapper made this known via his twitter handle. Zlatan Ibile recently collaborated with his act, Oberz to dish out a new single dubbed ‘Suffer’.

In one of his numerous tweets, Zlatan Ibile lets the cat out of the bag. He revealed that frustration led to him into rap as he has always wanted to be a footballer. Well, we guess it could have been a win win situation for the rapper who is quite a skilled footballer.

Watch a rare video of him displaying his football skills:

