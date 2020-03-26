Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh seems to be having some mixed feeling about her health condition as she disclosed she would like to be tested for coronavirus.

Tonto Dikeh, however declared that she doesn’t feel sick.

She wrote on Instagram, ” I don’t feel sick but I want to be tested.. It’s better I know that this suspense movie going on in my head..”

The Nollywood actress also disclosed that the thought of Covid19 is so stressful. She said, “I can’t cough without suspecting myself, it is mentally draining…”

