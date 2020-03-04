Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has been a subject of discussion by critics over her marriage to a billionaire businessman and lawyer, Prince Ned Nwoko who is 40 years older than her. 20-year old Regina Daniels, who is married to Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko, 60 has revealed that she has shunned the company of her age mates since her status changed.



Well, admittedly she revealed she is not the type who hangs out with her age mates before she got married and the story is not different now that she’s married.

Here’s is the excerpt of her response to questions sent to her in Dubai through her media manager, Ifetayo Adeniyi by Potpourri, shedding light on the initiation and other intimate things about her husband and life.

Your (Regina Daniel) initiation into Aniocha women’s cult, what does it entail?

First of all, I will not call it an initiation, it is more like being welcome to womanhood and for you to be part of that group. It’s an elite group, you must be married and be a woman of substance. I will say I’m even privileged to be part of that group.

As a billionaire’s wife do you still play with your age mates?

Well, I have never actually liked hanging out with my age mates. I go for people that are far older than me so I could learn something from them or people who are bellow so I could teach them something and being married to my husband hasn’t stopped me from relating with those people.

What do you love most about your husband (Ned Nwoko)?

His honesty. He’s the most honest person I have ever met. In short, I love his honesty.

What’s the next level for you (Regina Daniel) as an actress?

Business, producing, directing and of course, Hollywood.

What are the things marriage has robbed you of?

I can’t think of anything because when I was single, my life was always about acting, schooling and I didn’t have time for a party but now that I’m married I could go out for parties. I can even say I’m more privileged to have more opportunities now to do things than when I was single.

Can you (Regina Daniels) leave acting at the behest of your husband?

The question is, will he ask me to leave acting? First of all, I never thought about that but the man I married will never ask me to leave what I love.

HOT NOW