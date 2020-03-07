Ex-Big Brother Naija star, Kokoby Khloe has revealed the main reason she does not post her achievements on social media.
Popularly known by fans on social media for posting sultry pictures and memorable time spent on vacation, Khloe noted that she is doing so just to fool her haters.
According to Khloe, she’s fond of posting those naughty pictures so that her critics and trolls will think she does not have a future.
She posted:
I’m not the type to post my Achievements, work or what I’m working on , instead I will post Alcohol , bathroom pictures , jokes so unbelievers will think I don’t have future….. But trust me I’m with future, I just love to reminisce ..😊 Don’t worry about me cos I’m Gucci over here , face the business that pays you, stop trying to mind my business for me .. But if you insist, here are the businesses you should look into @kokobykhloe_clothings @kokobykhloe_beauty .. and if you are smart enough you will connect the dots … #CEO#enterprenuer#futureBillionaire#KokobykhloeEmpire#tourist#travelBlogger#loverofAir#mindingmybusiness ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾
Kokoby Khloe has not been short of controversies ever since she made a name for herself at the reality show.
She was once dragged on social media by fans when she revealed the assets that her future husband must have before marrying her.
