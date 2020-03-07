Ex-Big Brother Naija star, Kokoby Khloe has revealed the main reason she does not post her achievements on social media.

Popularly known by fans on social media for posting sultry pictures and memorable time spent on vacation, Khloe noted that she is doing so just to fool her haters.

According to Khloe, she’s fond of posting those naughty pictures so that her critics and trolls will think she does not have a future.

She posted:

Kokoby Khloe has not been short of controversies ever since she made a name for herself at the reality show.

She was once dragged on social media by fans when she revealed the assets that her future husband must have before marrying her.

HOT NOW