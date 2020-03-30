One of the five COVID-19 patients who recovered and was discharged today has deemed it fit to share her experience so as to serve as a deterrent to others who are not taking the necessary precautions in curbing the spread of the deadly disease.

Recall the Lagos state government discharged five COVID-19 patients after testing Negative twice for the deadly disease. One of them, named Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi has shared her experience at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and showered accolades on the health workers who saw to her painful but speedy recovery.

In a thread of Tweets, Ayodeji who arrived from the UK for an event shared photos and her experience from the first day she was tested positive and admitted. Read her post below:

Life finds ways of throwing LEMON at me. I’ve struggled w/ coming forward, but I want to inspire hope. I returned to Nigeria from the UK post-Commonwealth event (I totally enjoyed) & fell ill. As a responsible person, I self-isolated. Days after, I TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. Before returning, I had planned several interviews, I was scheduled to start a fantastic consultancy job & was also expecting to sign a contract worth millions. I lost them all!!! I had to self-isolate and also inform people I came in close contact with to get tested. #COVID19

My friend & I kept calling

to get tested? What if we didn’t persist? No info on my test result. At 12am, an ambulance was at my house. I woke from sleep & was crying. I got to isolation center, but no one was there to receive me. I waited in the ambulance for TWO HOURS.

The nurses eventually came out & treated me like a plague. I sat in the ambulance feeling rejected. No questions about how I felt. So many questions about my travel history. Same information I had provided to NCDC & Lagos State Government during profiling. Lack of data sharing!

After two hours, I was taken to my space. I felt lonely, bored & disconnected from the outside world. Few days after, another patient came in. We bonded. Days later, patients trooped in. “Are people observing self-isolation & social distancing?” I was so scared for Nigeria.

The next days were tough. No appetite. The nausea, vomit & stooling was unbearable. I’m a blood type A & #COVID19 dealt w/ me. I’ll share daily symptoms & recovery process in a video tomorrow. I thought I was going to die & contemplated a succession plan for. I was on drugs daily. Sometimes, I‘d take 8 tablets in the morning, 13 tablets in the afternoon, 10 at night. My system threw everything out! Water, food, soap & all disgusted me. But I’d look at the wall & force myself to stay hydrated — drank ORS. I FOUGHT TO LIVE! I FOUGHT!!

Days after, the Doctors shared a goodnews that I tested negative. I shared this news w/ family & friends! My blood sample was taken & I also tried to donate my plasmapheresis to help others. I hoped to be discharged. I waited to be discharged, but for two days, nothing happened.

I was unsure of what was going on. Why haven’t I been discharged? Should I be in the same ward? Could I get reinfected? I was worried but remained calm. On the 3rd day, Doctors said, “well, we worked w/ the info we had of you testing negative, but one result came back positive.”

“…You’ll stay a few more days. You know we take nose, mouth & sputum samples.” “Am I still positive

?” I asked. “No, you’re negative,” the Doctor replied. The Doctor apologised for the delay. I was anxious to go home but remained calm. I wanted to be free from this pain.

I continued the medication and asked to be in a separate ward. Sadly, I remained in the same ward as all others rooms were full. My ward had people who were positive. What if I get re-infected? For them, I was a beacon of hope & they needed me gone to register the progress.

My family & friends were becoming anxious. People in my ward who earlier celebrated the news of my result suddenly lost hope. “Why are you still here?” “You shouldn’t be here with us. You should be separated from us now…” People in my ward muttered. I tried to calm them.

Today, I am PROUD to inform you that I MURDERED COVID-19 & have tested NEGATIVE TWICE! I HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED!

I bless God for His mercies. The nurses at IDH Yaba were fab. They deserve accolades for their hardwork. Thank you Governor @jidesanwoolu for coming to see me.