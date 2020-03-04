Fast-rising male barbie, James Brown has pleaded to be called an actor and not a crossdresser.

James Brown who is starting to feature in movies as he continues his rise to stardom took to is IG page to vent out his frustration.

According to James Brown, he wants producers and filmmakers to address him as an actor and not as a crossdresser whenever he’s on set.

Sharing a picture of himself on set, He wrote:

I will love to be called an Actor or an entertainer not a cross dresser pls let’s be guided

The best Producer @shirleyannunscripted

@francis.duru

James Brown rise in the entertainment industry has seen him compete with Bobrisky who is regarded as the number one cross-dresser in the country.

However, Bobrisky has on several occasions announced that his number one spot is not up for grabs.

HOT NOW