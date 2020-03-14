The Yoruba Nollywood industry had a buzz yesterday as two top actresses, Biodun Okeowo and Iyabo Ojo celebrated their beautiful grownup daughters on their birthday. Encomium from fans, colleagues and well-wishers littered social media yesterday after the two actresses shared lovely photos of their daughters,

Biodun Okeowo, fondly called Omoborty, is a single mother of two, who is beyond happy to have a daughter that has grown up to become a spitting image of her. As expected, the film star took to her social media page to acknowledge her daughter’s big day. She wrote:

“Please join me say “Happiest birthday to my darling daughter”

Mummy loves you Ife mi❤️❤️❤️'”





On the other end of Instagram timeline goes another actress, Iyabo Ojo who was overwhelmed with emotions as her beautiful daughter, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo turned a year older. She wrote

“It’s your day in a bit my Love 💞💞💞💕@its.priscy you are everything special, everything blessed, everything unique, everything I ever hoped & longed for in a daughter, I blessed the day I had you & i pray for you on this day that all your heart desires will be met in Jesus Name 🙏 you will be greater than me, more successful than me, more happier, more settled & above all more fulfilled in life than me, may you forever be happy & blessed in gud health, long life & riches, Happy Birthday in a bit 💋💋💋 Love you scatter”

