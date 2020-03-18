Nigerian singer, actor, cum politician, Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W in a latest statement has appeal to people entering Nigeria from countries affected by COVID-19 (Coronavirus) to obey authorities and self-isolate for 14 days before having any human contacts.

He made this known via his Twitter account, as he urged people to self-isolate themselves even if they are not showing any symptom.

This comes after the ministry of health, said all persons returning from abroad are required to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they feel well.

The ministry in a statement released said “Nigerians are reminded to maintain hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and social distancing. Refrain from spreading false and unverified information to cause fear and panic.

Banky W wrote; “For Nigerians arriving from affected countries, PLEASE obey the authorities instructions & self-isolate for 14 days. Please. It’s not about whether you feel ill or not. It’s possible to have the virus & not feel any symptoms. If you know anyone who just got back, please warn them.”

HOT NOW