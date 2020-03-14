If there’s one marriage in Naija showbiz which sparked controversy at the time it happened till now, it is the marriage of billionaire Ned Nwoko to an actress young enough to be his granddaughter, Regina Daniels.

The two were over 40 years apart when they got married, and their union has been controversial from day one till now.

For what its worth, those in the marriage seem to be enjoying it. Regina Daniels is enjoying Nwoko’s wealth and she’s managed to elevate her family to royalty whilst Ned Nwoko gets to move around with a gorgeous young actress on his arm.

Ned Nwoko has spoken up once and for all to shut up everyone complaining about him marrying his ‘granddaughter’.

In a statement released through his spokesman, Nwoko said as a royal, and a Muslim, he’s entitled to as many wives as he wants and he won’t apologize to anyone for that.

“Allamdulilai, Hon. Ned Nwoko is of royal blood and he is entitled to as many wives as he desires. He is no kid and knows what is best for him. Don’t forget that he is a devout Moslem and he is entitled to more than a wife. He would not want to comment on Regina Daniels currently.” his spokesman said.

